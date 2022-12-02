December Prayer Lab at Saint Dunstan's

Saint Dunstan’s the Church that feeds people is offering an adult education opportunity this week.









Saint Dunstan's Church 722 North 145th Street Shoreline, WA 98133





We will be practicing finding ourselves in the Biblical Narrative. This practice is about approaching scripture from different views and imagining it from the view of difference perspectives. The hope is that this allows for a deeper understanding of the scripture you are studying and reveals new truths for our lives.

On Wednesday December 7, 2022 at 6:45pm we will have our December Prayer lab. Prayer Lab is an experiential learning series that helps people learn different ways to pray and experience their relationship with the Creator.This month we will be doing the second part of the forms of prayer started by Saint Ignatius.