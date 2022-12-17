Town and Country Market matching donations to food banks

Saturday, December 17, 2022

When you make a donation at the Town and Country checkstand, every dollar goes directly to local food banks. 

This holiday season, T/C will match your total donations -- up to $25,000 -- so those dollars go twice as far, doing twice as much good. Because great things happen when we give together. 

Ready to help? Just tell your checker! Donations will be accepted through the end of 2022.

Town and Country (formerly known as Central Market) is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place (Sears) on Westminster Way in Shoreline. It is a locally owned grocery store.



