Shorewood Boys Wrestling 12/15/2022

Shorewood hosted the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Thursday night for their first home meet of the season. The Hawks came in short-handed and the StormRays took full advantage.





A pair of pins from seniors Isaac Van Horn at 152 pounds and Alberto Solano at 182 pounds, combined with six received forfeits, allowed Shorewood to coast to a comfortable 48-27 victory to grab their first dual meet win of the season/



Shorewood wrestles next this Saturday, December 17th, at the Lindbergh Invitational in Renton. Wrestling begins at 10am.



Shorewood Record: WESCO South 1-0, 1-3 Overall



Shorewood 48 - Mountlake Terrace 27

@ Shorewood High School



*Match began at 285lbs



106: Eli Jepsen (SW) win by forfeit

113: Shyeras Bhattarai (SW) win by forfeit

120: Owen Mulder (SW) win by forfeit

126: Finn Bachler (SW) win by forfeit

132: Seraphim Treperinas (MLT) pinned Masa Taura 1:19

138: Jack Bode (MLT) pinned James Nottingham 3:51

145: Malachi Hashimoto (MLT) pinned Corin Lumsden 1:08

152: Isaac Van Horn (SW) pinned Jeremy Perrault 3:05

160: Caden Connors (MLT) dec. Paddy Andresen 3-2

170: Koby Sedy (MLT) pinned Mak Kanzler 5:41

182: Alberto Solano (SW) pinned Ryan Pineda 1:20

195: Double forfeit

220: Hunter Tibodeau (SW) win by forfeit

*285: MIlan Johnson (SW) win by forfeit



--Clark Norton











