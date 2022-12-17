Shorewood Boys Wrestling 12/15/2022

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Shorewood hosted the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Thursday night for their first home meet of the season. The Hawks came in short-handed and the StormRays took full advantage. 

A pair of pins from seniors Isaac Van Horn at 152 pounds and Alberto Solano at 182 pounds, combined with six received forfeits, allowed Shorewood to coast to a comfortable 48-27 victory to grab their first dual meet win of the season/

Shorewood wrestles next this Saturday, December 17th, at the Lindbergh Invitational in Renton. Wrestling begins at 10am.

Shorewood Record: WESCO South 1-0, 1-3 Overall

Shorewood 48 - Mountlake Terrace 27
@ Shorewood High School

*Match began at 285lbs

106: Eli Jepsen (SW) win by forfeit
113: Shyeras Bhattarai (SW) win by forfeit
120: Owen Mulder (SW) win by forfeit
126: Finn Bachler (SW) win by forfeit
132: Seraphim Treperinas (MLT) pinned Masa Taura 1:19
138: Jack Bode (MLT) pinned James Nottingham 3:51
145: Malachi Hashimoto (MLT) pinned Corin Lumsden 1:08
152: Isaac Van Horn (SW) pinned Jeremy Perrault 3:05
160: Caden Connors (MLT) dec. Paddy Andresen 3-2
170: Koby Sedy (MLT) pinned Mak Kanzler 5:41
182: Alberto Solano (SW) pinned Ryan Pineda 1:20
195: Double forfeit
220: Hunter Tibodeau (SW) win by forfeit
*285: MIlan Johnson (SW) win by forfeit

--Clark Norton



