Give the gift of fudge this Holiday Season
Saturday, December 17, 2022
It's perfect for giving (and even better for getting)
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is hosting the 2nd Annual Holiday Fudge Sale as a fundraiser.
Three flavors are available: Classic, Walnut and Peppermint - packaged in half-pound white gift boxes.
You can swing by the Senior Center and pick up your fudge during the hours posted on the flyer.
Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave. NE #1, Shoreline, WA 98155. Southernmost building at the Shoreline Center, facing NE 185th.
Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave. NE #1, Shoreline, WA 98155. Southernmost building at the Shoreline Center, facing NE 185th.
0 comments:
Post a Comment