Give the gift of fudge this Holiday Season

It's perfect for giving (and even better for getting)



Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is hosting the 2nd Annual Holiday Fudge Sale as a fundraiser.





Three flavors are available: Classic, Walnut and Peppermint - packaged in half-pound white gift boxes.





You can swing by the Senior Center and pick up your fudge during the hours posted on the flyer.



Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave. NE #1, Shoreline, WA 98155. Southernmost building at the Shoreline Center, facing NE 185th.









