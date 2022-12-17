Give the gift of fudge this Holiday Season

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Give the gift of fudge this Holiday Season 
It's perfect for giving (and even better for getting)

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is hosting the 2nd Annual Holiday Fudge Sale as a fundraiser.

Three flavors are available: Classic, Walnut and Peppermint - packaged in half-pound white gift boxes.

You can swing by the Senior Center and pick up your fudge during the hours posted on the flyer.

Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave. NE #1, Shoreline, WA 98155. Southernmost building at the Shoreline Center, facing NE 185th.



Posted by DKH at 12:45 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  