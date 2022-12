ShoreLake Arts is hiring youth teaching artists

Are you or do you know a visual artist who enjoys working with young students?









How to Apply Teaching artists will work closely with the ShoreLake Arts Education Team to plan and implement aspects of ShoreLake Arts’ youth visual arts programs, including curriculum, classroom management, activities, projects, and materials, as well as to direct the work of volunteers assisting with the programs.Youth Teaching Artists earn an average of $53-60 per instruction hour!Find information and apply at shorelakearts.org/career-opportunities



Please find application information and link at www.shorelakearts.org/career-opportunities . This application will remain open until positions are filled. Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis. You are encouraged to apply early to ensure consideration! No phone calls or drop-ins, please. ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.

ShoreLake Arts is seeking visual artists to instruct youth education programs, including our Art Adventure summer camps, After School Enrichment, and Pay What You Can programs—all for elementary school students.