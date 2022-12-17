ShoreLake Arts is hiring youth teaching artists

Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts

Are you or do you know a visual artist who enjoys working with young students? 

ShoreLake Arts is seeking visual artists to instruct youth education programs, including our Art Adventure summer camps, After School Enrichment, and Pay What You Can programs—all for elementary school students. 

Teaching artists will work closely with the ShoreLake Arts Education Team to plan and implement aspects of ShoreLake Arts’ youth visual arts programs, including curriculum, classroom management, activities, projects, and materials, as well as to direct the work of volunteers assisting with the programs.

Youth Teaching Artists earn an average of $53-60 per instruction hour!

Find information and apply at shorelakearts.org/career-opportunities.

How to Apply

Please find application information and link at www.shorelakearts.org/career-opportunities. This application will remain open until positions are filled. Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis. You are encouraged to apply early to ensure consideration! No phone calls or drop-ins, please.

What you will need to apply:
  • Resume or CV
  • Cover letter (optional) in which you briefly describe your qualifications for teaching visual arts to youth and your commitment to equity, social justice, inclusivity, and accessibility in arts education.
  • Name(s) and contact information for 1 (required) or up to 3 (optional) references.
  • Website or social media where we can view your artwork (suggested)
Questions?
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.



Post a Comment

