The Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter will be open Monday, December 19, 2022 at 8:30pm.





Compassionate and vaccinated volunteers must be over 18 years old and be able to commit to being on-call for a certain number of nights each month between November 1st and March 30th.



The threshold for activation will be a prediction of four-plus hours of temperatures at or below 33 degrees overnight or snow accumulation (or expected accumulation) of 2 or more inches.









When activated, the shelter will be open from 8:30pm to 7:30am.Volunteers will be provided with training and then will be responsible for welcoming guests and supervising the shelter overnight (partial shifts can be arranged). Volunteers will be paired with another person during shelter activation.If you would like to volunteer, email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626.For more information about the emergency severe weather shelter, contact Community Services Manager Bethany Wolbrecht-Dunn at bwolbrec@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2251.