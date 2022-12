Public Health Seattle-King County: wear masks at indoor gatherings and get vaccinated

Communities across our state and around the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in viral respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and COVID-19.

Vaccinations are the most important way to protect against severe influenza and COVID-19 infections, including hospitalization and death.

Everyone 6 months and older should be vaccinated against these diseases and those who are eligible for an updated COVID-19 booster should get it now.For people who develop symptoms, and for parents of young children, it’s important to know when to contact your physician or healthcare provider for advice or an evaluation