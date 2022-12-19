Public Health Seattle-King County: wear masks at indoor gatherings and get vaccinated

Monday, December 19, 2022

Public Health - Seattle-King
Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin
Communities across our state and around the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in viral respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and COVID-19.
 
As health officers and health care leaders working to improve the health of Washington residents, we recommend that everyone wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask when around others in indoor spaces to protect against both acquiring and spreading these infections to others.

We also urge everyone who is eligible to stay up to date on your vaccinations. 

Vaccinations are the most important way to protect against severe influenza and COVID-19 infections, including hospitalization and death. 

Everyone 6 months and older should be vaccinated against these diseases and those who are eligible for an updated COVID-19 booster should get it now.

For people who develop symptoms, and for parents of young children, it’s important to know when to contact your physician or healthcare provider for advice or an evaluation.



