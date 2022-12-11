SilverKite Community Arts: Mindfulness and Gratitude workshop Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Sunday, December 11, 2022
SilverKite Community Arts: Mindfulness and Gratitude
At the Kenmore Library
Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 6:30pm – 7:30pm
This free workshop invites you to explore mindfulness and gratitude by finding awareness through journaling, affirmations, tuning into the senses, exploring exercises and sharing stories.
Sponsored by the Kenmore Library Friends Association.
Register here
Phone: (425) 486-8747
