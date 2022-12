Teen Cook and Chat: Gingerbread Brownies - online

Saturday, December 17, 2022 3 - 4pm





Younger participants should have adult supervision.



Ingredients:



Gingerbread Cookie Dough



* 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

* 1/3 cup brown sugar, packed

* 1/4 cup molasses

* 1 large egg yolk, room temperature (save the whites for the brownie batter)

* 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

* 1 tsp ground ginger

* 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

* 1/4 tsp ground cloves

* 1/2 tsp baking soda

* 1/8 tsp salt



Brownie Batter



* 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

* 3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

* 1 large egg + 1 egg white, room temperature

* 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

* 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

* 1/3 cup all-purpose flour

* 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

* 1/8 tsp baking soda

* 1/4 tsp salt



Supplies



* 8 x 8 inch pan; parchment paper; oven; hand mixer or big spoon; whisk; measuring cups and spoons; mixing bowls; spatula; wire cooling rack.



Recipe credit to



You will be emailed a Zoom link the day of the program. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.