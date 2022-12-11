Teen Cook and Chat: Gingerbread Brownies - online

Sunday, December 11, 2022


Teen Cook and Chat: Gingerbread Brownies - online 
Saturday, December 17, 2022 3 - 4pm

Join teen volunteers from the Teen Advisory Group (TAG) and make gingerbread brownies. This special recipe blends gingerbread cookie dough and brownie batter to make a delicious treat.

Younger participants should have adult supervision.

Ingredients:

Gingerbread Cookie Dough

* 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
* 1/3 cup brown sugar, packed
* 1/4 cup molasses
* 1 large egg yolk, room temperature (save the whites for the brownie batter)
* 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
* 1 tsp ground ginger
* 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
* 1/4 tsp ground cloves
* 1/2 tsp baking soda
* 1/8 tsp salt

Brownie Batter

* 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
* 3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
* 1 large egg + 1 egg white, room temperature
* 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
* 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
* 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
* 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
* 1/8 tsp baking soda
* 1/4 tsp salt

Supplies

* 8 x 8 inch pan; parchment paper; oven; hand mixer or big spoon; whisk; measuring cups and spoons; mixing bowls; spatula; wire cooling rack.

Recipe credit to https://brokenovenbaking.com/gingerbread-brownies/#recipe

Please register here

You will be emailed a Zoom link the day of the program. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.


