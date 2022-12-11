"Elf" movie night - free and open to the public - Friday December 16, 2022

Sunday, December 11, 2022


"Elf" Movie Night
Friday, December 16, 2022
Doors open at 6pm; movie starts at 6:30pm

Free and open to all

Are you a human who shares an affinity for elf culture? 

If so, please join us for a viewing of this modern holiday classic! Bring a cozy blanket, Christmas sweaters or Christmas pajamas welcome. 

We'll provide snacks and treats, but you are welcome to bring a brown bag dinner as well if you'd like. 

No need to RSVP. This is open to kids and kids at heart, but no childcare is provided (kids 12 and under, please have an adult attend with you ).


