Success: Community responds to Fire plea for their toy drive
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Fire department volunteers were in distress five days ago at the lack of donations to their annual toy drive.
They put out a brief plea to the community, which was widely shared, including in this publication.
Now distress has turned to elation.
Update!!!
Our community is so amazing! We have surpassed our expectations with your giving!
Thanks so much!!!
It will be a joyous holiday after all for the thousand children and youth in need in the Shoreline School District.
