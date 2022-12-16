Significant improvements for the Briarcrest Elementary building planned for the next school year
Friday, December 16, 2022
|Briarcrest Elementary photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Briarcrest Elementary School will have significant improvements made to the building next school year, thanks to a voter-approved bond that is funding a new HVAC system and more upgrades for the building.
Briarcrest is located in the southeast area of the school district at 2715 NE 158th St, Shoreline, WA 98155.
To accommodate this work, Briarcrest will temporarily relocate to the North City School site for the 2023-24 school year. All Briarcrest teachers, staff, students, instruction, programs, and services will be part of this temporary relocation to North City.
The main improvement driving this work is replacing the Briarcrest’s HVAC system. The heating and cooling at Briarcrest has been inefficient and, at times, quite ineffective. The current system is failing, and due to its age, we are unable to source parts or service to maintain it any longer, so it must be replaced in its entirety.
While the HVAC system is replaced, this presents an opportunity for improvements to many other building systems, including all lighting, fire sprinklers, fire alarm panel, and the security system.
We are hopeful that budget and timing will also allow for additional improvements to restrooms and the Briarcrest playground and/or playfield. The improvements to Briarcrest will result in a safer and significantly more efficient building, which improves learning conditions for all students and eliminates the building’s reliance on fossil fuels.
