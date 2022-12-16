Free maritime training program for youth

Photo courtesy Port of Seattle





The Youth Maritime Career Launch (YMCL) program offers multiple services to help young adults learn about maritime industry careers as well as their own strengths and skills.





Opportunities include:

High school diploma completion, if needed

Driver's license instruction

Food worker card

Maritime specific safety courses, including personal safety, basic first aid, and fire-fighting

Career interest and skills assessments

Maritime-specific training such as welding and other skills

3-month paid internship with local maritime companies

Opportunity to continue in a full- or part-time job following the program



The maritime industry in Seattle offers a broad range of occupations and employers, and includes commercial fishermen, the ferry system, the cruise industry, and yachts and other pleasure craft in addition to shore-based support services. Jobs can range from serving on a ship as a deckhand or an oilman to those providing security, cleaning services, welding, or food services.



Students who are interested to learn more are invited to attend one of the open house information sessions every Thursday from noon to 1:00pm. Drop in at The Polytech in Northgate, or attend online using Microsoft Teams.



