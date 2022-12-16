Free maritime training program for youth
|Photo courtesy Port of Seattle
The Polytech, in collaboration with The Port of Seattle and individual maritime businesses, is offering a training program to qualified 16–24-year-olds at no cost to the student.
The Youth Maritime Career Launch (YMCL) program offers multiple services to help young adults learn about maritime industry careers as well as their own strengths and skills.
Opportunities include:
- High school diploma completion, if needed
- Driver's license instruction
- Food worker card
- Maritime specific safety courses, including personal safety, basic first aid, and fire-fighting
- Career interest and skills assessments
- Maritime-specific training such as welding and other skills
- 3-month paid internship with local maritime companies
- Opportunity to continue in a full- or part-time job following the program
The maritime industry in Seattle offers a broad range of occupations and employers, and includes commercial fishermen, the ferry system, the cruise industry, and yachts and other pleasure craft in addition to shore-based support services. Jobs can range from serving on a ship as a deckhand or an oilman to those providing security, cleaning services, welding, or food services.
Students who are interested to learn more are invited to attend one of the open house information sessions every Thursday from noon to 1:00pm. Drop in at The Polytech in Northgate, or attend online using Microsoft Teams.
RSVP here for directions or Teams link. If you are a maritime business interested in hosting an intern or have other YMCL questions, please contact Ruth Wilson at ruth.wilson@thepolytech.com.
