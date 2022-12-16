Sound Transit Board elects Dow Constantine as chair; Kent Keel and Dave Somers elected as vice chairs

The Sound Transit Board on Thursday, December 15, 2022 unanimously elected King County Executive Dow Constantine as chair of the Sound Transit Board of Directors. University Place Councilmember Kent Keel, who was praised for his three years of service as the Board’s chair, was unanimously elected to serve as a vice chair, while Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers was also unanimously re-elected to continue as a vice chair.

"I thank my fellow board members for their vote of confidence and look forward to working with them to build, operate and maintain the high-capacity transit system our voters approved," Constantine said.

"Today's ambitious and difficult work will yield tomorrow’s carbon-neutral, region-wide transit system — one that will benefit the millions of residents we represent and the generations to follow. I look forward to working with new CEO Julie Timm, the board, agency staff, and our riders and advocates to create the mobility solutions our growing Central Puget Sound metro region needs."



The two-year appointments begin on Jan. 1, 2023. Constantine previously served as Board chair from 2014-2016, leading the Board’s efforts to shape and pass the historic Sound Transit 3 ballot measure.



The 18-member Sound Transit Board includes elected officials and the Secretary of the Washington State Department of Transportation.











