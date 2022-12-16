2022 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival Call for Entries
Friday, December 16, 2022
Lights, camera, action!
The 2023 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival is coming.
2022 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival
Call for Entries!
Deadline: January 3, 2022
It's that time again! The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival is seeking Washington made short films for our 7th season. All genres are accepted and must be between 3-13 minutes in length. Films can be submitted via FilmFreeway.
Deadline for submission is February 22, 2023
$10 for student submissions and $15 for all other films. Filmmakers may only submit one film. Films must have been completed after January 1, 2022.
Learn more and submit your film here: https://filmfreeway.com/ShorelineShortShortFilmFestival
The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival will be April 22, 2023 at the Shoreline Community College Theater.
Cash prizes and a Sasquatch award will be awarded for the Best Picture Award and People's Choice.
More event info available here: https://www.shorelakearts.org/short-short-film-fest
Questions? Email Teresa at programs@shorelakearts.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment