Shorewood's Susie McDowell retires from coaching after 30 years

2010 State Champions





Susie and her daughter Emily

Photo by Kristi Lin A particularly sweet highlight for Susie was the opportunity to coach her daughter Emily from 2015-2018, thinking initially that she might hang up the whistle and stopwatch after Emily’s graduation, but thankfully hanging on to her coaching mission for four more years.



Susie gracefully leaves Shoreline coaching after a hugely successful season – 1st place JV Championship, 2nd place District Varsity Championship , with swimmers posting personal-best times, culminating in a 15th place finish at the 3A Washington State Championships.



Swim team training at Innis Arden pool

Photo by Susie McDowell

See Susie's article on the transition



She absolutely loved serving and mentoring the swim team youth. Susie feels immensely honored and proud to have been a part of high school athletics for the past three decades and feels that high school participation represents the best things about sports for our children.



While Susie is still hopeful that Shoreline will find resources for a public indoor pool, she is grateful for all the opportunities and experiences that Shoreline has offered and thankful for all the support for Shorewood Swim Team.



Congratulations, Coach Susie, on all your excellent hard work and success for our Shoreline student-athletes!









One memorable meet was a 94-92 victory against Kamiak in their home pool for the 2006 WESCO South Title! Another lasting memory was the 2010 State Champion 400 Free Relay team (Annika Stenfjord, Anni Hecker, Alicia Hoverson, and Dana Michaels), with Susie standing on a chair cheering and Assistant Coach Jeremy Hunter preventing her from climbing on the table.Susie never backed down from a good challenge, and several dual meets came down to the last race which she absolutely embraced and loved.