Winter Driving: A tale of two tire types





Even my impractical Mazda Miata convertible can get around fine with four good winter traction tires.



If you need to cross mountain passes this winter, dedicated winter traction tires are the way to go (studded tires are legal now through March 31). They’re the only way to cross a mountain pass when weather forces WSDOT to declare TRACTION TIRES REQUIRED, short of chains.



Please prepare for winter travel. You don’t want to be the driver who causes a blocking spinout on the pass when traction tires are advised or required. We’re all in this together. Be patient. Be courteous. Be smart. That will help keep traffic flowing.



--Article by the anonymous WSDOT Snohomish County traffic guy

Between the special rubber and aggressive tread pattern, winter tires stick to a slick road surface so you have more control over how your vehicle stops, turns and goes than you would with standard tires.