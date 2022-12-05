Shorewood Cheer honored as Symbol of Spirit at Northshore Cheer Competition

Symbol of Spirit award for Shorewood Cheer

Photo by @svalleyphotos This last weekend the Shorewood Cheer team competed at the Spirit of Northshore Cheer Competition for the first time ever in SW Cheer history! This last weekend the Shorewood Cheer team competed at the Spirit of Northshore Cheer Competition for the first time ever in SW Cheer history!





The team competed two routines, Game Day and Non-tumbling Traditional.





Shorewood Cheer took first in their division for one of the routines! In addition, they were also honored as the "Symbol of Spirit" recipients in recognition of their amazing sportsmanship out of all 27 teams attending the competition.





--Brianne Strum, Cheer Advisor











