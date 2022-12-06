Sky Nursery has tickets for NW Flower and Garden Show

Starting today, Shoreline residents can purchase special commemorative tickets to the 2023 Northwest Flower and Garden Festival at Sky Nursery to save money and support local businesses.

Tickets available at nurseries are uniquely designed to match each year’s show theme.





The nurseries are the only place to purchase these distinctive tickets, support your local nursery and pick up your tickets directly at the checkout!



Purchase tickets starting today for $21, all the way up until the event starts on February 15, 2022!





Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N Shoreline, WA 98133



About the Festival:The Northwest Flower and Garden Festival , a tradition signifying the start of Spring in the PNW for over 30 years, is back in full glory February 15 – 19, 2023, at the Seattle Convention Center.This year’s festival, themed “Spring Vibes Only,” will feature more than 30 extraordinary garden displays and vignettes for city dwellers. With 90+ live seminars, hands-on workshops and a robust marketplace where visitors can shop for outdoor and house plants, home decor, health and wellness products, and more uniquely PNW goodies. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener, just starting to dig in the dirt or enjoy DIY projects, there’s something for everyone!







