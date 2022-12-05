SAGE cookie decorating and Holiday Bash Friday December 16, 2022

Monday, December 5, 2022


SAGE is having another meet and greet activity Friday December 16, 2022. 

We will be decorating cookies. We will have pride flag cookies and holiday cookies to decorate starting by 4:00pm. Get ready to show off your artistry!

Around 4:30pm we will start our Holiday Bash event. This means that Friday is a DOUBLE event day! 

SAGE will have its own space but also be able to connect to those who come for the Holiday Bash event hosted by our Youth Outreach Leaders (our teen employees)! 

We will have a mix of holiday themed activities from karaoke to an ugly sweater fashion show. This whole event is free and we will be serving delish food and good vibes. 

For more info on SAGE email Mary at mhale@shorelinewa.gov and for more information on the Holiday Bash and activities email Angela at aelliott@shorelinewa.gov !

See you at the Shoreline Teen Center December 16th!
Friday hours are 2:30 to 9:00pm for any and all middle and high school participants.

