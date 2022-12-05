A full Saturday for the Shorewood boys and girls wrestling teams 12-3-22

Monday, December 5, 2022

Hunter Tibodeau took 1st and Milan Johnson 3rd at the Edmonds Invite
Article and photos by Clark Norton

It was a full Saturday for the Shorewood boys and girls wrestling teams as they had their first contests of the season. While most of the wrestlers went to the Return of the Seahawk Tournament at Chief Sealth, a small group of boys went to the Edmonds Invite.

The Edmonds Invite is considered one of toughest tournaments in the state with over a dozen returning state champions across the weight classes. Shorewood sent five wrestlers to the event and came away two medals and a 13th place team score (out of 29 teams). 

Highlighting the skeleton crew was the StormRays’ Hunter Tibodeau taking first place at 220 pounds and Milan Johnson taking 3rd place in the 285 pound class.

Chief Sealth High School event
Down at Chief Sealth High School twenty-seven Shorewood wrestlers also kicked off their seasons. For thirteen of these wrestlers it was their first ever high school matches. While the boys scraped their way to a 17th place team finish without their heavy hitters, the girls brought the hammer. 

Shorewood girls place 2nd out of 19 teams
With only 8 girls the Stormrays racked up twenty-three victories by pin and placed 2nd out of nineteen teams with six individual top 3 finishers. Finley Houck, Fiona Blair, and Kiana Yoshimura each brought home first place medals.



