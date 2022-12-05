Stock up on reading and listening material for the long cold winter at the Pop-Up Book Sale in LFP Saturday

Monday, December 5, 2022


LFP Book Sale Saturday
Friends of the Lake Forest Park Library Pop-Up Book Sale is coming up this Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10am to 4pm in the library meeting room, with a sale of “trades” in the lobby.  

This sale will raise funds for library programs which benefit the community as well as being a great way to get donated books out of our storage area into the community where they can be read and enjoyed. 

We have collected a variety of books and media for the sale, including 
  • Contemporary and Classic Fiction, 
  • graphic novels; 
  • Nonfiction (including special sections on gardening and crafts, cookbooks, religion, world languages, the Pacific Northwest); 
  • attractive “coffee table books”; 
  • Young Adult/Teen books; 
  • Children’s books, including beautiful picture books;  
  • a Collectors’ section with “venerable” books; and 
  • media including CD’s DVD’s, some “Great Courses,” and books on tape.  
The library is on the lower lobby of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. Library entrance is behind the escalator (and near Santa!)



