Shorewood Boys Wrestling 12/10/2022

Shorewood boys wrestling senior captains and coach Derek Norton

Photo by Clark Norton



The Shorewood Boys’ wrestling team squared off in the Gator Invite at Decatur High School in Federal Way on Saturday, December 11, 2022.

Alberto Solano placed 3rd at 182 pounds,

placed 3rd at 182 pounds, Isaac Van Horn placed 1st at 152 pounds,

placed 1st at 152 pounds, Hunter Tibodeau placed 1st at 220 pounds, and

placed 1st at 220 pounds, and Milan Johnson placed 1st at 285 pounds.

Hunter Tibodeau placed #1 The win by Tibodeau, ranked #1 in 3A, was particularly impressive as he faced off against the Johnathan Gessert of Curtis, the top ranked wrestler in the 4A classification. Both wrestlers lost in the state finals last season and are on quests to grab a state title this year. The win by, ranked #1 in 3A, was particularly impressive as he faced off against the Johnathan Gessert of Curtis, the top ranked wrestler in the 4A classification. Both wrestlers lost in the state finals last season and are on quests to grab a state title this year.

Tibodeau used an early takedown to seize the lead and controlled the entire match as he cruised to an 8-2 victory. With the win, Tibodeau improved his record to 8-0 on the season. Milan Johnson took the #1 spot at 285 pounds and Isaac Van Horn placed 1st at 152 pounds. Both are senior captains on the Shorewood StormRays wrestling team.

--Report and photos by Clark Norton



took the #1 spot at 285 pounds andplaced 1st at 152 pounds. Both are senior captains on the Shorewood StormRays wrestling team. As a team Shorewood took home a 7th place finish.





The StormRays were led by their quartet of senior captains (above).