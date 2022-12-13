Shorewood Boys Wrestling 12/10/2022
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
|Shorewood boys wrestling senior captains and coach Derek Norton
Photo by Clark Norton
The Shorewood Boys’ wrestling team squared off in the Gator Invite at Decatur High School in Federal Way on Saturday, December 11, 2022.
The StormRays were led by their quartet of senior captains (above).
- Alberto Solano placed 3rd at 182 pounds,
- Isaac Van Horn placed 1st at 152 pounds,
- Hunter Tibodeau placed 1st at 220 pounds, and
- Milan Johnson placed 1st at 285 pounds.
As a team Shorewood took home a 7th place finish.
The win by Tibodeau, ranked #1 in 3A, was particularly impressive as he faced off against the Johnathan Gessert of Curtis, the top ranked wrestler in the 4A classification. Both wrestlers lost in the state finals last season and are on quests to grab a state title this year.
|Hunter Tibodeau placed #1
Tibodeau used an early takedown to seize the lead and controlled the entire match as he cruised to an 8-2 victory. With the win, Tibodeau improved his record to 8-0 on the season.
--Report and photos by Clark Norton
