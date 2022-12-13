LFP Holiday Market from Third Place Commons on Sunday, December 18, 2022
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Third Place Commons’ annual Lake Forest Park Holiday Farmers Market and Crafts Fair.
There will be no better place to shop for last minute gifts and all your holiday meals than this coming Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 10am to 2pm.
Don’t miss an amazing line-up of artisans and crafters stretching across both locations with a virtually endless array of unique, handmade jewelry, ceramics, metal art, bags, clothing, drawings and prints, photography, housewares, candles, holiday cards, and more.
Whatever you need – from stocking stuffers to show-stoppers – the LFP Holiday Market will be the place to find it, including work from several new vendors who weren’t at the market in November. So whether you’re heading back for something you saw last time or looking for something new, you’ll find it at the market on Sunday!
Of course, there’s nothing better than seasonal, fresh food for your holiday table. So you definitely won’t want to miss the LFP Farmers Market, which will be jam-packed with the freshest and best in Washington grown and produced fruits, vegetables, meats, fish, wines, baked goods, and more.
Among the farm vendors, you’ll see familiar faces from Garden Treasures, Well Fed Farm, Sidhu Farm, Martin Family, and if the pass is open, Alvarez Organics and Bautista.
For sweet treats, look to Doll House Baked Goods, Pete’s Perfect Toffee, and Browned and Toasted. If savory treats are on the list, stop by Cascade Valley Farm, the Mediterranean, or Holmquist Hazelnuts.
If you need a main dish or extra side, get the good stuff from Wilson Fish, Mollie Bear Farm, and La Pasta. Pick up the condiments and flavoring you need from 11 Olives Olive Oil and The Black Flag BBQ Sauces and Rubs. And don’t forget to lubricate with adult beverages from Lopez Island Vineyards and Greenwood Cider.
Both artisans and food vendors are still being added, so check the Third Place Commons website for the full, most up-to-date list.
Once again this Sunday, the market event will be spread between both the regular market location outside and inside the lower lobby of the Town Center at Lake Forest Park. Be sure to visit both locations so you don’t miss a thing!
If you want to use your SNAP benefits, just drop by the info table in the lower lobby of Town Center before you shop the food vendors. And yes, if you still have 2022 Market Bucks, you can still spend them with the food vendors, too!
So start making your lists and checking them twice because all the magic happens this Sunday, December 18th from 10-2pm at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way NE. See you at the market!
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.
