Do not be alarmed to see first responders at your local school in 2023

You may see police at your local school next year.

2011 police drill photo by Steven H. Robinson

Maintaining safe and secure schools with ideal conditions for all students to learn and grow is a top priority for Shoreline Schools.





To help us keep students, staff, and school visitors safe and cared for when at our sites, we are partnering with the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, Shoreline Fire, Lake Forest Park Police, and Shoreline Police to conduct safety and security assessments of our buildings.





With several new and remodeled buildings in our district and after the COVID-related disruptions to schooling over the last few years, now is an important time for our first responders to conduct safety and security assessments of our buildings.



These school visits will take place over the next few months outside of the school day, typically on weekends or school breaks when there are not large-scale activities taking place.





You may see first responder vehicles at a school building while we hold these visits.



Understanding that police presence at schools any day of the week can be alarming to members of our community, we wanted to let you know that these visits will be taking place.





Do not be alarmed to see first responder vehicles at your local school in 2023.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson 2011 during police drill

We anticipate the visits will occur between the dates of December 19 and February 26.



We appreciate the support of and continued partnership with local law enforcement and emergency responders to help us keep our school community as safe and secure as possible.



Student, staff, family, and community partnership is also critical in maintaining safe learning spaces for all; if you have a safety concern, you may quickly, easily, and anonymously report it via this anonymous safety tip line



If you have questions or concerns about the planned school safety and security assessments described above, please contact public.info@ssd412.org





