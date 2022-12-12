A fabulous season for Shorecrest girls varsity soccer

The Shorecrest varsity girls soccer team had an outstanding season this year.

WESCO 3A League Champions with a record of 14-1-1

District 1 3A Champions

Finished 4th in 3A State Girls Soccer

Overall record was 18-3-1

a team high 15 shutouts

5 shutouts through the post season until reaching the semi-finals.

There were only 3 games the whole season that they did not score a goal (1 in regular season and then the semi-finals and consolation game).





They only allowed 9 goals in total against us (5 regular season and 4 post season).





They placed 3 players on WESCO 1st team, 4 on Second team, and 4 received Honorable mention.





Their semi-final game was vs. Bellevue who became the 3A state Champ.





This was Mindy Dalziel's first year as a head coach. Next year looks good too, as only three seniors are graduating.











