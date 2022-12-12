A fabulous season for Shorecrest girls varsity soccer

Monday, December 12, 2022


The Shorecrest varsity girls soccer team had an outstanding season this year.
  • WESCO 3A League Champions with a record of 14-1-1
  • District 1 3A Champions
  • Finished 4th in 3A State Girls Soccer
Overall record was 18-3-1  
  • a team high 15 shutouts
  • 5 shutouts through the post season until reaching the semi-finals. 
There were only 3 games the whole season that they did not score a goal (1 in regular season and then the semi-finals and consolation game).  

They only allowed 9 goals in total against us (5 regular season and 4 post season).

They placed 3 players on WESCO 1st team, 4 on Second team, and 4 received Honorable mention.  

Their semi-final game was vs. Bellevue who became the 3A state Champ.

This was Mindy Dalziel's first year as a head coach. Next year looks good too, as only three seniors are graduating.



