A fabulous season for Shorecrest girls varsity soccer
Monday, December 12, 2022
The Shorecrest varsity girls soccer team had an outstanding season this year.
- WESCO 3A League Champions with a record of 14-1-1
- District 1 3A Champions
- Finished 4th in 3A State Girls Soccer
Overall record was 18-3-1
- a team high 15 shutouts
- 5 shutouts through the post season until reaching the semi-finals.
There were only 3 games the whole season that they did not score a goal (1 in regular season and then the semi-finals and consolation game).
They only allowed 9 goals in total against us (5 regular season and 4 post season).
They placed 3 players on WESCO 1st team, 4 on Second team, and 4 received Honorable mention.
Their semi-final game was vs. Bellevue who became the 3A state Champ.
This was Mindy Dalziel's first year as a head coach. Next year looks good too, as only three seniors are graduating.
0 comments:
Post a Comment