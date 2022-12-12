Taproot Theatre and British themed Christmas party at St. Dunstan's Saturday
Monday, December 12, 2022
Following the performance, there will be a British Themed Christmas Party. There will be Figgy Pudding to try, as well as mincemeat treats, some sausage rolls and other yummy treats.
The event is free. Free Will Donations will go to support the Feeding Ministry.
This ministry serves a community dinner each Tuesday at 5pm and distributes hot meals to two local tent encampments and two tiny houses locations. The funds are used to supplement the gleaning we are able to do from local stores and are helpful to continuing to be able to serve our local food insecure neighbors.
St. Dunstan's is located at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133
