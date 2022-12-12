Taproot Theatre and British themed Christmas party at St. Dunstan's Saturday

This Saturday December 17, 2022 at 2pm Saint Dunstan’s The Church that Feeds People is hosting Taproot Theatre for a performance of An Improvised Christmas Carol by Randy Dixon.







St. Dunstan's is located at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133 This ministry serves a community dinner each Tuesday at 5pm and distributes hot meals to two local tent encampments and two tiny houses locations. The funds are used to supplement the gleaning we are able to do from local stores and are helpful to continuing to be able to serve our local food insecure neighbors.













Following the performance, there will be a British Themed Christmas Party. There will be Figgy Pudding to try, as well as mincemeat treats, some sausage rolls and other yummy treats.The event is free. Free Will Donations will go to support the Feeding Ministry.