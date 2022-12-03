Shorecrest wrestlers in Mukilteo Saturday

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Max Rutledge, Senior (in green)
Photo by Sean Rhodes

15 Scot Wrestlers got up early Saturday morning, December 3, 2022 and traveled through the snow to grapple at the Mariner Holiday Wrestling Tournament in Mukilteo. Valuable lessons were learned on the mats.

The Scots placed 10th overall with 62 varsity team points (not bad considering we didn't have our full varsity line-up in attendance).

Participating wrestlers included:

Mark Alvarez, Micah Fergerson, Avi Wylen, Joseph Martinez (Team Captain), Kaiju Fergerson, Shammy King, Kenneth Adams, Peter Grimm, Max Rutledge, Neta Navot, Nathaniel Skonier, Milo Hamilton, Devin Montague, Ana-Matea Reed, Rebecca Rhodes and Alexa Ruy-Aguilar.

Placing Wrestlers:

Varsity:
  • 106lbs - Mark Alvarez - 2nd Place (1 win, 1 loss)
  • 132lbs - Avi Wylen - 2nd Place (3 wins, 1 loss)
  • 132lbs - Joseph Martinez - 3rd Place (5 wins, 1 loss)
  • 160lbs - Peter Grimm - 3rd Place (4 wins, 1 loss)
  • 182lbs - Max Rutledge - 1st Place Champion (4 wins, 0 losses)
Junior Varsity:
  • 113lbs - Neta Navot - 3rd Place (1 win, 2 losses)
Girls:
  • 110lbs - Ana-Matea Reed - Co-Champion (2 wins, 0 losses)
  • 110lbs - Rebecca Rhodes - Co-Champion (2 wins, 0 losses)
--Sean Rhodes


