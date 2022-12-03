Candlelight vigil December 14, 2022 to honor those impacted by gun violence

Saturday, December 3, 2022

December 14, 2022, is the 10-year mark of the Sandy Hook School shooting. By the end of this year, over one million Americans will have been killed or injured by firearms since that tragic day. 

The victims, survivors, their families and communities are often forgotten. 

Therefore, with our partners, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, Alliance for Gun Responsibility, Brady Campaign, Soul Box Project, Washington CeaseFire and Grandmothers Against Gun Violence, we will unite to host a candlelight vigil in loving remembrance for all those who have fallen victim to the ongoing epidemic of gun violence in America.

Our mission is to support families and communities impacted by gun violence, unite the gun violence prevention movement, educate, raise awareness, and keep this critical issue front and center throughout the nation.

Join us on Wednesday, December 14th at 7:00pm at St. Dunstan’s Church at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline, WA.

