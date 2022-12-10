Kenmore to join with Shoreline Community Court in 2023
Saturday, December 10, 2022
|Shoreline Community Court in session
Photo by Jamie Holter
In 2023, the City of Kenmore will join with the City of Shoreline's Community Court.
A community court is an alternative problem-solving court. It differs from traditional court by identifying and addressing the underlying challenges of court participants that may contribute to further criminal activity or charges.
Its goal is to build stronger and safer neighborhoods and reduce recidivism through a rehabilitative approach.
A community resource center is an integral component of community court, and it is open to all members of the public in addition to community court participants.
Kenmore residents are welcome to attend Shoreline's weekly community resource center to find out about services in our area (education, job training, legal, recovery, mental health, etc.) on Tuesdays from 1:30pm - 3:30pm, or visit the virtual resource center anytime.
See our previous article on the community court / resource center.
