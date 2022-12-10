Kenmore to join with Shoreline Community Court in 2023

Shoreline Community Court in session

Photo by Jamie Holter





A community court is an alternative problem-solving court. It differs from traditional court by identifying and addressing the underlying challenges of court participants that may contribute to further criminal activity or charges.





Its goal is to build stronger and safer neighborhoods and reduce recidivism through a rehabilitative approach.



A community resource center is an integral component of community court, and it is open to all members of the public in addition to community court participants.















