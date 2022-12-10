ReAct Theatre's Holiday Storytime

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 6pm.

Intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way





Join us for this delightful annual holiday tradition—Holiday Storytime for the young at heart! This event is free and open to the public. Kids of all ages welcome.









ReAct Theatre is Seattle's multi-ethnic philanthropic theater company, creating all kinds of theatre for all kinds of people. Championing diversity, equity, and inclusion on stage for nearly three decades.