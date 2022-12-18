Friendship Adventures awarded grant from BECU

“BECU exists and operates by the credit union ‘people helping people’ philosophy, acting intentionally to help our communities thrive,” said Tom Berquist, EVP and chief marketing officer at BECU.

“This year’s People Helping People Award recipients represent the best of our community, working diligently and tirelessly to address issues that our members care about, including education, equity, child welfare and the environment.”

More than 30 nonprofit organizations and BECU members fostering meaningful change in BECU’s communities were highlighted and received grants to further their work.Previous program recipients are encouraged to apply for People Helping People Collaboration Grants, which recognize a joint opportunity for two or more organizations to collaborate on a project.A Shoreline organization was one of three collaborations who each received $20,000 in Collaboration Grants this year: