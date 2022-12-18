Friendship Adventures awarded grant from BECU
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Photo by Marla Tullio
More than 30 nonprofit organizations and BECU members fostering meaningful change in BECU’s communities were highlighted and received grants to further their work.
“BECU exists and operates by the credit union ‘people helping people’ philosophy, acting intentionally to help our communities thrive,” said Tom Berquist, EVP and chief marketing officer at BECU.
“This year’s People Helping People Award recipients represent the best of our community, working diligently and tirelessly to address issues that our members care about, including education, equity, child welfare and the environment.”
Inside Health Institute will partner with Friendship Adventures to provide health and wellness programs for adults with disabilities to improve quality of life, independence and health outcomes for this underserved community.
See our previous article about Friendship Academy, a program of Friendship Adventures, which provides activities for adults with disabilities.
About BECU
With more than 1.3 million members and $30.2 billion in assets, BECU is the largest not-for-profit credit union in Washington and one of the top four financial cooperatives in the country. As a member-owned credit union, BECU is focused on helping increase the financial well-being of its members and communities through better rates, fewer fees, community partnerships and financial education. The credit union currently operates more than 50 locations in Washington and two financial centers in South Carolina.
