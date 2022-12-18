Last minute shopping opportunity - POP! Shop Kenmore Thursday December 22, 2022 at the Hangar

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Some of the treasures you may find at the POP! Shop Kenmore
POP! Shop Kenmore returns to the Hangar with a selection of local vendors and a variety of gifts and goodies to check out! 

Join us for some last minute shopping from 3 pm - 7 pm on Thursday, December 22, 2022. 

The Hangar Building is one block north of NE Bothell Way at 68th Ave NE and is easily accessible by public transit.

Event Parking
  • City Hall, 18120 - 68th Ave NE, Upper parking lot, behind (north of) City Hall, entrance on 68th
  • City Hall, 18120 - 68th Ave NE, Parking Garage, entrance on NE 181st east of 68th
  • Street parking on NE 181st St east of 68th Ave. NE and on 68th Ave NE north of NE 181st St
  • Kenmore Pediatric Dentistry, 6821 NE 181st St
Food Truck for Thursday, December 22nd: The Cheese Pit

Scheduled vendors:
  • Bright Lexicon - art
  • Barry Roitblat - household goods
  • Lavalake Jewelry - original metal work jewelry
  • fancypigdesign - jewelry
  • Big Chair Bakery - baked goods
  • T. M. Originals - art
  • Taylored Natural - lotion bars, serums, salves
  • Boaz Coffee Company - whole bean coffee, canned cold brew, k-cups
  • Uplake Home Goods - hand painted outdoor welcome mats
  • Evenfall Photographers - nature photography cards and prints
  • Shari Both Jewelry Design - jewelry


