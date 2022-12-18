Last minute shopping opportunity - POP! Shop Kenmore Thursday December 22, 2022 at the Hangar
Sunday, December 18, 2022
|Some of the treasures you may find at the POP! Shop Kenmore
Join us for some last minute shopping from 3 pm - 7 pm on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
The event will be held at The Hangar Building at 6728 NE 181st St in Kenmore
The Hangar Building is one block north of NE Bothell Way at 68th Ave NE and is easily accessible by public transit.
Event Parking
Scheduled vendors:
- City Hall, 18120 - 68th Ave NE, Upper parking lot, behind (north of) City Hall, entrance on 68th
- City Hall, 18120 - 68th Ave NE, Parking Garage, entrance on NE 181st east of 68th
- Street parking on NE 181st St east of 68th Ave. NE and on 68th Ave NE north of NE 181st St
- Kenmore Pediatric Dentistry, 6821 NE 181st St
- Bright Lexicon - art
- Barry Roitblat - household goods
- Lavalake Jewelry - original metal work jewelry
- fancypigdesign - jewelry
- Big Chair Bakery - baked goods
- T. M. Originals - art
- Taylored Natural - lotion bars, serums, salves
- Boaz Coffee Company - whole bean coffee, canned cold brew, k-cups
- Uplake Home Goods - hand painted outdoor welcome mats
- Evenfall Photographers - nature photography cards and prints
- Shari Both Jewelry Design - jewelry
