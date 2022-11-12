Winners chosen for NWWS 82nd International Open Exhibition showcase the versatility of watermedia

Caitlin Leline Hatch, ‘Waiting Patiently.’ 16x20 watercolor 75 paintings from a wealth of artistic talent chosen for online exhibition that runs through Jan 6, 2023





First place of $2,000 cash went to Caitlin Leline Hatch for ‘Waiting Patiently.’ “The small important subtle light shapes in the face to indicate tendons, sinews and veins and the strong rich colors in the neck,” impressed Evansen with the remarkable skill. “It’s painted realistically but expressively enough that it still embraces what makes watercolor such a beautiful and unique medium.” The recorded event is available for public viewing as is the free online exhibition through January 6, 2023 at www.nwws.org “The small important subtle light shapes in the face to indicate tendons, sinews and veins and the strong rich colors in the neck,” impressed Evansen with the remarkable skill. “It’s painted realistically but expressively enough that it still embraces what makes watercolor such a beautiful and unique medium.”





"Guillermo" by Amalia Fisch “Every time I looked at this painting, it brought a smile to my face,” Evansen said of Amalia Fisch’s ‘Guillermo’ awarded second place of $1300 cash. “Every time I looked at this painting, it brought a smile to my face,” Evansen said ofawarded second place of $1300 cash.





“A cubist break up of the space… reduced to large simple shapes works so well. A unique vision and charming painting.”





Olive





“The textures and variety of shapes in the eyes, make a difference in the elegance and design of this painting.





"We’re looking directly at the dog and that makes another level of majesty.





"Olive" by Lei Chi "It has as much emotion and feeling as any of the portraits of people,” Evansen explained about Lei Chi’s ‘Olive,’ awarded $800 for third place.



A Purchase Award of $1,000 was given to John Ebner for ‘China Mist.’ Eleven other merchandise and cash awards were also handed out. To see the award winners and other accepted paintings, go to



At the end of the event, Evansen congratulated everybody and in an almost apologetic voice said, “If you didn’t win an award, try again next time – like we all do.”

A variety of watermedia paintings are accepted into NWWS exhibitions. All artwork is for sale by contacting the NWWS treasurer, Shirley at







One of juror Andy Evansen’s goals in picking 75 watermedia paintings from the 664 submitted to the Northwest Watercolor Society’s (NWWS) 82nd International Open Exhibition was to pick different styles to show the medium’s versatility and possibilities.