Letter to the Editor: Thank you Shoreline voters

Thank you Shoreline residents. You stepped up and made a decision to keep the things we value about our city. You said programs like RADAR are important. You said maintenance of our parks is part of keeping Shoreline a wonderful place for families and all who enjoy the outdoors. You said we need a city with adequate infrastructure to provide basic services that we all depend on. You voted to enact Prop 1.





Mary Ellen Stone and John Thielke Co Chairs

