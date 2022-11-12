Letter to the Editor: Thank you Shoreline voters

Saturday, November 12, 2022

To the Editor:

Thank you Shoreline residents. You stepped up and made a decision to keep the things we value about our city.  You said programs like RADAR are important. You said maintenance of our parks is part of keeping Shoreline a wonderful place for families and all who enjoy the outdoors. You said we need a city with adequate infrastructure to provide basic services that we all depend on. You voted to enact Prop 1. 

Thank you so much 

Mary Ellen Stone and John Thielke Co Chairs 
Prop 1 Committee



