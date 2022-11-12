One night closure of 185th overpass on Monday or Tuesday

On either Monday or Tuesday, November 14 or 15, 2022, Sound Transit will close NE 185th St over the freeway from 5th Ave NE to 8th Ave NE.





The closure would run from 10pm Monday to 6am Tuesday or from 10pm Tuesday to 6am Wednesday.





Work will consist of the new alignment of the NE 185th St right-of-way from 5th Ave NE to 8th Ave NE and the new mid-block pedestrian crossing located at 5th Ave NE.





Suggested detour routes take you to either 205th or 175th.



This work is part of the future Lynnwood Link Extension link light rail project.







