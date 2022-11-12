Stride S3 draft designs at 60% for bus service down Bothell Way to Kenmore, LFP, Shoreline
Saturday, November 12, 2022
|Stride 3 bus photo courtesy Sound Transit
Sound Transit looks to continue its collaboration with transit partners, members of the public and city jurisdictions by sharing these early drafts.
These designs are subject to change as the project team works on design details with stakeholders and advances our fieldwork studies to better understand the existing conditions of the project corridor.
Updates to the 60% design will be shared in early 2023 through a large-scale public engagement effort, which will include an online open house, continued one-on-one property owner conversations and city specific drop-in sessions for members of the general public.
On the 60% draft design maps, or roll plots, you’ll see multiple colors which correspond to different aspects of the project. We have included a legend on the map in the lower right-hand corner for more detailed information.
Since our last large-scale engagement effort where we shared the 30% design, the project has reached the following milestones:
On Aug. 5, 2021, the Sound Transit Board adopted a realigned capital plan to address the global pandemic, rising construction and real estate costs, and supply chain shortages affecting many voter-approved regional transit expansion projects.
Based on revenue projections and cost estimates, the Board’s plan identifies 2026/27 as the new timeframe to begin service on the Stride project. While this new timeline is later than the original opening date of 2024, the Sound Transit Board identified Stride as a top-tier project, resulting in the least amount of timeline delays when compared to other projects in the region.
The Board’s Realignment decision prioritized expediting Stride service openings, while identifying later targets for opening the three planned park-and-ride facilities associated with the SR 522/NE 145th project:
In fall 2021, the Sound Transit board identified the project to be built, meaning the project was authorized to move forward as generally shown in the 30% design. Read more about the Board action here.
Since late 2021, Stride has continued conversations with jurisdictions along the corridor to ensure the project meets code requirements and the needs of their residents. We have also reached out to potentially impacted property owners to clarify the design of the corridor and our property acquisition process.
- Additional parking at the Kenmore Park-and-Ride lot – scheduled for 2034
- New parking in downtown Bothell – scheduled for 2034
- New parking at the Lake Forest Park Town Center – scheduled for 2044
We will continue to work with jurisdictions and property owners to refine design details. Impacted property owners should be aware that these draft designs do not include specific details for our proposed design on their properties, property owners will receive this information through our property acquisitions team.
Please find the draft roll plots to each segment of the corridor below:
The City of Bothell 60% design is expected to be available in the coming weeks.
