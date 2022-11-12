Stride S3 draft designs at 60% for bus service down Bothell Way to Kenmore, LFP, Shoreline

Stride 3 bus photo courtesy Sound Transit The Stride S3 Line 60% draft design plans for Seattle, Shoreline, Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are now available online. The Stride S3 Line 60% draft design plans for Seattle, Shoreline, Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are now available online.





Sound Transit looks to continue its collaboration with transit partners, members of the public and city jurisdictions by sharing these early drafts.





These designs are subject to change as the project team works on design details with stakeholders and advances our fieldwork studies to better understand the existing conditions of the project corridor.





Updates to the 60% design will be shared in early 2023 through a large-scale public engagement effort, which will include an online open house, continued one-on-one property owner conversations and city specific drop-in sessions for members of the general public.



On the 60% draft design maps, or roll plots, you’ll see multiple colors which correspond to different aspects of the project. We have included a legend on the map in the lower right-hand corner for more detailed information.



Since our last large-scale engagement effort where we shared the 30% design, the project has reached the following milestones:



On Aug. 5, 2021, the Sound Transit Board adopted a realigned capital plan to address the global pandemic, rising construction and real estate costs, and supply chain shortages affecting many voter-approved regional transit expansion projects.



