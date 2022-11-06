Turn back - Turn in: Clocks go back, ballots go in

Sunday, November 6, 2022

Turn back - Turn in
Melting clocks on Etsy; ballot photo by Alan Charnley

Now that you have reset your clocks from the power outage, turn them back an hour.

Unless you have a tree down over the road, you should be able to get out Sunday to turn in your ballot to a drop box or post office box.

Right now we have more drop boxes than post office boxes, but take your pick.

That may be an exaggeration. Let's see.

Blue boxes: 
  • Post office in Gateway Plaza on N 185th. 
  • By Subway Sandwiches in Ballinger Terrace. 
  • Town Center LFP?
  • Bitter Lake post office - drive up
Drop boxes:
  • Town Center LFP by City Hall
  • Shoreline Library NE 175th and 5th NE
  • Aurora Park n Ride N 192nd and Aurora
--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 1:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  