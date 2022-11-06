Turn back - Turn in: Clocks go back, ballots go in

Turn back - Turn in

Melting clocks on Etsy; ballot photo by Alan Charnley

Now that you have reset your clocks from the power outage, turn them back an hour. Now that you have reset your clocks from the power outage, turn them back an hour.





Unless you have a tree down over the road, you should be able to get out Sunday to turn in your ballot to a drop box or post office box.





Right now we have more drop boxes than post office boxes, but take your pick.





That may be an exaggeration. Let's see.





Blue boxes:

Post office in Gateway Plaza on N 185th.

By Subway Sandwiches in Ballinger Terrace.

Town Center LFP?

Bitter Lake post office - drive up

Drop boxes: