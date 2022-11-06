Turn back - Turn in: Clocks go back, ballots go in
Sunday, November 6, 2022
|Turn back - Turn in
Now that you have reset your clocks from the power outage, turn them back an hour.
Unless you have a tree down over the road, you should be able to get out Sunday to turn in your ballot to a drop box or post office box.
Right now we have more drop boxes than post office boxes, but take your pick.
That may be an exaggeration. Let's see.
Blue boxes:
- Post office in Gateway Plaza on N 185th.
- By Subway Sandwiches in Ballinger Terrace.
- Town Center LFP?
- Bitter Lake post office - drive up
Drop boxes:
- Town Center LFP by City Hall
- Shoreline Library NE 175th and 5th NE
- Aurora Park n Ride N 192nd and Aurora
--Diane Hettrick
