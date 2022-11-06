The lights are back on for us but others are still in the dark

City Light crews at work Saturday morning As of 10:45pm Saturday, 14 households in Lake Forest Park had the dubious distinction of being one of the last three power outages in King county. As of 10:45pm Saturday, 14 households in Lake Forest Park had the dubious distinction of being one of the last three power outages in King county.





11am Saturday November 5, 2022 This was enormous progress from 12 hours earlier. This was enormous progress from 12 hours earlier.





At 11am Saturday, November 5, 2022 a thousand households in Lake Forest Park were without power.





3pm and 313 outages

in Lake Forest Park

By 3pm Saturday only one area of Lake Forest Park, with 313 households, remained without power.





City Light said that 'It is a complex repair involving multiple spans of wire and two transformers."





The windstorm and the resulting outages went all the way along Puget Sound.





In King county, Seattle City Light had already resolved a power outage covering 4800 customers in Olympic Hills and Lake City before the lights went out in Lake Forest Park.





Photo courtesy Snohomish County PUD In Snohomish County, PUD crews worked almost 24 hours straight to restore power to 60,000 customers. In Snohomish County, PUD crews worked almost 24 hours straight to restore power to 60,000 customers.





They were able to call in other PUD crews from Chelan, Grays Harbor PUD, Douglas County PUD, Tacoma Power, Stureon Electric, Lewis County, Clark PUD, Benton PUD, and Okanogan PUD to allow the work to continue through to Sunday.





British Columbia reported 60,000 customers without power on Saturday afternoon around Vancouver Island and Vancouver.











