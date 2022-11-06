The lights are back on for us but others are still in the dark
Sunday, November 6, 2022
|City Light crews at work Saturday morning
At 11am Saturday, November 5, 2022 a thousand households in Lake Forest Park were without power.
|3pm and 313 outages
in Lake Forest Park
By 3pm Saturday only one area of Lake Forest Park, with 313 households, remained without power.
City Light said that 'It is a complex repair involving multiple spans of wire and two transformers."
The windstorm and the resulting outages went all the way along Puget Sound.
In King county, Seattle City Light had already resolved a power outage covering 4800 customers in Olympic Hills and Lake City before the lights went out in Lake Forest Park.
|Photo courtesy Snohomish County PUD
They were able to call in other PUD crews from Chelan, Grays Harbor PUD, Douglas County PUD, Tacoma Power, Stureon Electric, Lewis County, Clark PUD, Benton PUD, and Okanogan PUD to allow the work to continue through to Sunday.
British Columbia reported 60,000 customers without power on Saturday afternoon around Vancouver Island and Vancouver.
