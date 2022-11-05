Tuesday, November 8, is Election Day
Saturday, November 5, 2022
Mailed ballots must be postmarked by November 8 or prior, and ballots may be deposited into official drop boxes until 8:00pm on Election Day (but not one minute later).
Every Washingtonian registered to vote by October 31 should have received a mailed ballot. Voters may visit VoteWA.gov to review a personalized voter’s guide, request a replacement ballot, locate official drop boxes, and check their ballot status.
