Tuesday, November 8, is Election Day

Saturday, November 5, 2022


Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day in Washington state.
 
Mailed ballots must be postmarked by November 8 or prior, and ballots may be deposited into official drop boxes until 8:00pm on Election Day (but not one minute later).

Every Washingtonian registered to vote by October 31 should have received a mailed ballot. Voters may visit VoteWA.gov to review a personalized voter’s guide, request a replacement ballot, locate official drop boxes, and check their ballot status.



