Shoreline Fire shared this information about a hazard you may not have considered.





Puffy coats combined with a loose fitting car seat harness can allow the baby to slip right out of their coat - and car seat - in a collision.





It’s getting colder, and keeping baby warm in the winter is essential. But use layers instead of puffy material to ensure your car seat harness has a snug fit.





And, of course, make sure your car seat is installed correctly.