Thursday luncheon and program to honor veterans at Shoreline LFP Senior Center

Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 11:30am – 1:00pm at the Shoreline - LFP Senior Activity Center, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, VETERANS DAY LUNCHEON –– 1:00pm at the Shoreline - LFP Senior Activity Center, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.

Our delicious menu includes: Roast Beef with Baked Potato

Roasted Mixed Vegetables and Garden Salad

Fresh Roll with Butter

Baked Apple Pie







We invite you to a special Veterans Day Luncheon honoring all those who have served.Join us for lunch, patriotic songs played by pianist Guy Forbes, and a presentation. We encourage those in attendance to wear their uniforms, military insignia and/or medals. All are welcome.Call 206-365-1536 to reserve your seat!