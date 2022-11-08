Thursday luncheon and program to honor veterans at Shoreline LFP Senior Center

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

VETERANS DAY LUNCHEON – Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 11:30am – 1:00pm at the Shoreline - LFP Senior Activity Center, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.

We invite you to a special Veterans Day Luncheon honoring all those who have served.

Join us for lunch, patriotic songs played by pianist Guy Forbes, and a presentation. We encourage those in attendance to wear their uniforms, military insignia and/or medals. All are welcome.

The event is free but reservations are required.

Call 206-365-1536 to reserve your seat!

Our delicious menu includes:
  • Roast Beef with Baked Potato
  • Roasted Mixed Vegetables and Garden Salad
  • Fresh Roll with Butter 
  • Baked Apple Pie


