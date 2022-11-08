Thursday luncheon and program to honor veterans at Shoreline LFP Senior Center
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.
We invite you to a special Veterans Day Luncheon honoring all those who have served.
Join us for lunch, patriotic songs played by pianist Guy Forbes, and a presentation. We encourage those in attendance to wear their uniforms, military insignia and/or medals. All are welcome.
The event is free but reservations are required.
Call 206-365-1536 to reserve your seat!
Our delicious menu includes:
- Roast Beef with Baked Potato
- Roasted Mixed Vegetables and Garden Salad
- Fresh Roll with Butter
- Baked Apple Pie
