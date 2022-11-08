Nearby Veterans Day celebrations Friday
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
|Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
There will be a modified Lynnwood Veterans Day Ceremony conducted by the VFW Post 1040 Honor Guard team at Veterans Memorial Park, 44th Ave and 194th St SW, at 11am. This team will perform the 21 Gun Salute along with the playing of Taps.
Edmonds Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at Edmonds Veterans Plaza, 250 5th Ave, Edmonds, 97020, 11am
At 9am, 11 Nov the City of Mill Creek will have their commemorative Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Monument at Library Park 15429 Bothell-Everett Hwy. In addition, the Mill Creek Veterans Day Parade, 11 Nov, 11am start time, will assemble between 10-10:30am at the LA Fitness Center in Town Center 15024 Main Street. All veterans are encouraged to attend and either walk or ride in one of many volunteer classic cars.
The Carl Gipson Community Center's Veterans Day ceremony is at 1pm, followed by a USO styled dance from 2-5pm. 3025 Lombard Ave, Everett, WA 98201, Phone: 425-257-8780.
The Shoreline Veterans Association, Starr Sutherland, Jr. American Legion Post 227 and the City of Shoreline will host a Veterans Day celebration at Shoreline City Hall at 2 pm. 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
In addition,
The Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center will host their annual Veterans Day luncheon on Thursday November 10, 2022. Reservations required. Call us at 206-365-1536. 18560 1st Ave NE #1.
