Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter open Tuesday November 8, 2022

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Come in out of the cold

The Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter will be open Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 8:30pm.

The shelter is housed at Saint Dunstan’s Church at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133. Doors open at 8:30pm for those who need a warm place to sleep. The shelter closes at 7:30am the next day.

The shelter is sponsored by NUHSA and the City of Shoreline and is staffed by volunteers.

If you would like to help, email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626.



Posted by DKH at 3:36 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  