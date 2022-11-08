Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter open Tuesday November 8, 2022
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
|Come in out of the cold
The Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter will be open Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 8:30pm.
The shelter is housed at Saint Dunstan’s Church at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133. Doors open at 8:30pm for those who need a warm place to sleep. The shelter closes at 7:30am the next day.
The shelter is sponsored by NUHSA and the City of Shoreline and is staffed by volunteers.
If you would like to help, email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626.
