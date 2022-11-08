Jobs: WSDOT Project Engineer (WMS Band 3)





This position is responsible and accountable for development and delivery of assigned projects, effectively and efficiently implementing region and statewide procedures and processes to meet the objectives and performance measures of the Region Construction Program and the biennial commitments established.



The main focus of this position is to deliver the Northwest Region's highway construction contracts to meet local, State and Federal standards, and within scope, schedule, and budget. This position is responsible for ensuring that projects have the best integration into the surrounding environment, function adequately for all modes of transportation, and are constructible and maintainable with minimal impacts to the traveling public.









The appointee is expected to consider personal, coworker and public safety as first and foremost objectives during planning and performance of all work activities in connection with work assignments. ln addition, the appointee is expected to consider and implement sustainable transportation practices in accomplishing the work assigned.

Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region$93,924 - $120,480 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region is currently seeking a Project Engineer in Shoreline, WA. This position reports to the Engineering Manager and Assistant Regional Administrator for Snohomish/King Area as a Design Project Engineer working on the delivery of the Connecting Washington and Fish Passage Program in the Snohomish/King Area of Northwest Region.