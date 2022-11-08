Jobs: Small business advisor

Small business advisor

Monthly Salary: Commensurate with experience

The job will have a private office at the Business School at Shoreline Community College.

The business advisor acts as a coach or mentor, assisting clients in developing or improving their business management skills in order to effectively manage the operations of their business. In the process, the business advisor maintains strict confidentiality of all client information and follows conflict of interest policies of the SBDC program.





In addition to the instruction/advising component of the position, the business advisor performs significant outreach activities to engage the community through regular contact with Chambers of Commerce, Economic Development Councils, service clubs and community organizations and legislators.