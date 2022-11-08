City of Lake Forest Park Notice of Budget Public Hearing on November 10, 2022
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
2023 – 2024 Biennial Budget, 2023 Property Tax Levy, 2023 User Fees, 2023 Surface Water Utility Rate AND TAX, 2023-2024 Sewer Utility Rates AND TAX, 2023 TRANSPORTATION BENEFIT DISTRICT SALES TAX AND VEHICLE LICENSE FEE
The City of Lake Forest Park City Council has been reviewing the proposed 2023 Biennial Budget, including the proposed increases for the 2023 Property Tax Levy, 2023 User Fees, 2023 Surface Water Utility Rate and Tax, 2023-2024 Sewer Utility Rates and Tax, Transportation Benefit District Sales Tax, and Vehicle License Fee. The proposed budget can be found on the city’s website at www.cityoflfp.com.
The public hearing will be conducted during the City Council’s regular meeting on November 10, 2022. The meeting will begin at 7:00pm, and the public hearing will commence thereafter.
The public hearing will be held in person at the City Council Chambers and virtually. Instructions for how to participate in the virtual public hearing may be found on the agenda for the meeting. Written testimony will be accepted prior to the meeting and distributed to the City Council, and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.
Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.com no later than 5:00pm local time on the date of the hearing. Any person wishing to provide oral testimony at the hearing is encouraged to register via the Remote Public Comment Sign-in Form on the City’s Hybrid City Council Meetings webpage (https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Hybrid-City-Council-Meetings) by 5:00pm on the date of the meeting.
Persons who have not signed up on the online public hearing sign-in sheet will be called upon to raise their hand through the Zoom meeting webinar feature and will be added to the speakers’ queue by the City Clerk to be called upon by the Meeting Chair or designee. A request to speak can also be made by phone directly to the City Clerk at (206) 368-5540 prior to 5:00pm on the date of the meeting.
Matt McLean
City Clerk
