City of Lake Forest Park Notice of Budget Public Hearing on November 10, 2022









Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at The public hearing will be held in person at the City Council Chambers and virtually. Instructions for how to participate in the virtual public hearing may be found on the agenda for the meeting . Written testimony will be accepted prior to the meeting and distributed to the City Council, and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.com no later than 5:00pm local time on the date of the hearing. Any person wishing to provide oral testimony at the hearing is encouraged to register via the Remote Public Comment Sign-in Form on the City’s Hybrid City Council Meetings webpage ( https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Hybrid-City-Council-Meetings ) by 5:00pm on the date of the meeting.





Persons who have not signed up on the online public hearing sign-in sheet will be called upon to raise their hand through the Zoom meeting webinar feature and will be added to the speakers’ queue by the City Clerk to be called upon by the Meeting Chair or designee. A request to speak can also be made by phone directly to the City Clerk at (206) 368-5540 prior to 5:00pm on the date of the meeting.



Matt McLean

City Clerk









