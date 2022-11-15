Third annual Wreath Walk Edmonds November 17 through December 15, 2022

Wreath Walk Edmonds 2022 For the third year in a row, Art Walk Edmonds is presenting Wreath Walk Edmonds! For the third year in a row, Art Walk Edmonds is presenting Wreath Walk Edmonds!





Created in 2020 as a way for artists to show their creativity during the dark days of the pandemic, AWE is continuing the tradition of hanging original, artist-designed and decorated wreaths in select storefronts in downtown Edmonds during the holiday season.





This year, wreaths will be hung November 17th through December 15th.



Art Walk Edmonds juried the wreath concepts to pick the best of the best in these one-of-a-kind wreaths.





Artists thought “outside the wreath” with their designs to portray the artist’s unique style.









The wreaths will hang in the businesses for a month, during which they will be auctioned off online in time to go to their new homes for the holidays.



Auction Details: Learn more about the wreath's artist by reading their bio listed beside the wreath and on the Auction Page





Online Auction goes lives at 5pm on November 17th - timed with the beginning of November’s Art Walk. Stroll around all 12 locations to see the wreaths in person either during Art Walk or during business hours.





Once you find your favorite(s), click the QR code by the wreath or visit charityauction.bid/wreathwalkedmonds to register and place your bid. You will be notified when you are outbid so that you can go place another bid.



You also have the opportunity to skip all the bidding and go straight to the “BUY IT NOW” price.





However, the wreath will not be available to take home until December 16th.





The Auction closes at 8pm on December 15th, timed with the ending of December’s Art Walk.



If you have the winning bid, you may pick up your wreath anytime between December 16th and the 31st (we will let you know and help you coordinate with the business owner).



All proceeds from the Wreath Auction benefit Art Walk Edmonds, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Arts in Edmonds.



If you have the winning bid, you may pick up your wreath anytime between December 16th and the 31st (we will let you know and help you coordinate with the business owner). All proceeds from the Wreath Auction benefit Art Walk Edmonds, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Arts in Edmonds. Any questions? Contact Art Walk Edmonds at info@artwalkedmonds.com or 425-298-7947.




