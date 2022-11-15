Lights, Camera, Auction - help Shoreline Rotary raise funds for student scholarships

I am now approaching you in the larger community for your help in this important event. I have been involved in the two previous auctions and have seen how you supported this effort.



The funds raised will help to continue our work for the community and even abroad. This year, besides those ongoing projects, we are focusing on Scholarships and the Canopy Scholars program.

These aim to assist students to be able to continue their education and to be brought up to speed in the very needed STEM area. It has been my passion for many years to try to help students and that is one of the reasons I am happy to chair the Auction.I am very fortunate to have a super committee to work with.On November 4, 2022 I attended the Student Success Lunch at Shoreline Community College in the company of a few of our club members. We listened to speeches telling us how difficult it is for many young people these days to afford college; tuition, books, housing, food and everything else needed. I was even more inspired to try to help.Our Auction for 2023 will be a fun and inspirational event; the theme is: Lights, Camera, Auction and it will be a Hollywood, post-Oscars party.Please spread the word to everyone. Consider procuring donations, contributing an item or giving a cash donation. Sponsorships are very important; contact me if you or your business can sponsor the event.Thank you again!! Please send your thoughts and ideas to me and I will be sure to bring them to our committee. Many creative minds are among this group and we love to hear from you.Clarita Bhat