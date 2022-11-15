Lights, Camera, Auction - help Shoreline Rotary raise funds for student scholarships

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

By Clarita Bhat

This message comes to you all with much appreciation and the best wishes for this lovely Season when we remember to be thankful for all we have.

This year I am chair of the Shoreline Rotary Auction committee. It is our main fundraiser, and will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023 in the Innis Arden Clubhouse. (Information and tickets here)

I am now approaching you in the larger community for your help in this important event. I have been involved in the two previous auctions and have seen how you supported this effort.

The funds raised will help to continue our work for the community and even abroad. This year, besides those ongoing projects, we are focusing on Scholarships and the Canopy Scholars program. 

These aim to assist students to be able to continue their education and to be brought up to speed in the very needed STEM area. It has been my passion for many years to try to help students and that is one of the reasons I am happy to chair the Auction.

I am very fortunate to have a super committee to work with.

On November 4, 2022 I attended the Student Success Lunch at Shoreline Community College in the company of a few of our club members. We listened to speeches telling us how difficult it is for many young people these days to afford college; tuition, books, housing, food and everything else needed. I was even more inspired to try to help.

Our Auction for 2023 will be a fun and inspirational event; the theme is: Lights, Camera, Auction and it will be a Hollywood, post-Oscars party.

Please spread the word to everyone. Consider procuring donations, contributing an item or giving a cash donation. Sponsorships are very important; contact me if you or your business can sponsor the event.

Thank you again!! Please send your thoughts and ideas to me and I will be sure to bring them to our committee. Many creative minds are among this group and we love to hear from you.

Clarita Bhat
Kalrika.csaky@gmail.com



Posted by DKH at 3:31 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  