Let's Make Gifts! Workshop Saturday December 3, 2022 at SCC

Tuesday, November 15, 2022


Nothing beats a hand-crafted gift! 

In this workshop you'll make rolled paper beads, then craft them into jewelry, as well as create exotic bath tub teas using essential oils and botanicals and more. 

You will go home with patterns and instructions for making more at home. All supplies provided. 

For adults and youth age 15+ (will accept students age 12-14 accompanied by an adult).

Fee: $39.00
10:00am - 12:00pm

Registration here

This class is in person on the Shoreline Community College campus in the #1500 building. More details about the class will be sent to the email that you use for registration a week before the first session date. If you do not receive an email with instructions, please call 206-546-6696 or email us at: continuing-ed@shoreline.edu



